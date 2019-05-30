First Community Co. (FCCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. First Community reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of First Community stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.80. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,600. The company has a market capitalization of $139.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Community has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Community’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Community by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 4.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 514.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

