First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Park National Co. (PRK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Park National were worth $31,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Park National by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Park National by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Park National by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Park National during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Park National by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Park National stock opened at $97.07 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $79.27 and a 1 year high of $119.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Park National in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

