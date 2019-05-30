Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,074,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,669 shares during the quarter. Flowers Foods comprises about 25.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $150,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 120,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 69,713 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Debo Mukherjee bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,540. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.49. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

