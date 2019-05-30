Fortive Corp (FTV) Stake Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,394,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $116,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,405,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,890,330,000 after purchasing an additional 203,786 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,321,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,722,000 after acquiring an additional 146,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,065,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fortive by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,757,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,119,000 after acquiring an additional 661,196 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $246,463,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.48 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Shares of FTV opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.20. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 39.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Barbara B. Hulit sold 11,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $981,017.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,212,448.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Gafinowitz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $1,634,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,494,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,155 shares of company stock worth $2,761,762 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

