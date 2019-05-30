Fosun International Ltd Invests $934,000 in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Stock

Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $81,341,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in Liberty Global by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 25,294,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,810 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $15,346,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,815,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,148,000 after acquiring an additional 638,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Liberty Global by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 421,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $97,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $482,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,865,979. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBTYA. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Liberty Global PLC has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

