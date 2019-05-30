Fox Corp (FOXA) Receives $46.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. FOX has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of FOX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 72,845,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,922,000 after buying an additional 731,573 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in FOX by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 62,845 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

