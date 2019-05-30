freenet (FRTAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freenet AG is a mobile communications service provider. The company’s brand portfolio includes the mobilcom-debitel, freenet.de, gravis, media broadcast, klarmobil, freenet digital, freenet energy and motion TM. Freenet AG is headquartered in Budelsdorf, Germany. “

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 13th.

FRTAF remained flat at $$22.65 during trading on Wednesday. freenet has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

