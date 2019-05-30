Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,890 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,155,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375,340 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,274,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.21.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.01.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

