Fundamentun LLC Acquires Shares of 1,113 Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $886,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 373,997 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 70.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $339.34 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $351.35. The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 415.92% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.13.

In related news, Director David B. Burritt sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.21, for a total value of $693,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,166.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

