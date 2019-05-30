Fura Gems (FURA) Shares Down 17.4%

Fura Gems Inc (CVE:FURA)’s share price traded down 17.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 103,506 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 75,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.
Fura Gems Company Profile (CVE:FURA)
Fura Gems Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties. It has interests in emerald concession located in the Boyacá District in Colombia; ruby license in the Montepuez district of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique; and Coscuez emerald license in San Pablo de Borbur, Boyacá District of Colombia.
