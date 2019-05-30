GameStop (GME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.76

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 106945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get GameStop alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $774.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “GameStop (GME) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.76” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/gamestop-gme-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-7-76.html.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.