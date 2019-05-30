GCN Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $198,392.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $198,392.00 and approximately $817.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $7.50 and $24.43. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 34.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.01345379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001578 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004702 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 168,667,385,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $24.68, $51.55, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94, $50.98, $5.60 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

