Geode Capital Management LLC Has $64.84 Million Stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 633,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $64,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Five Below by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.47.

FIVE opened at $125.80 on Thursday. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $602.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Michael Romanko sold 7,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $3,931,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,186,324.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,004. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

