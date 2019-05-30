Glencore (GLEN) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 390 to GBX 385. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Glencore traded as low as GBX 260.85 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 261.34 ($3.41), with a volume of 3775589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.41).

GLEN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Glencore from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 355.56 ($4.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77.

About Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

