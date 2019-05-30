Glencore (GLEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 385

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HSBC from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 385 ($5.03) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Glencore to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 355.56 ($4.65).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 258.50 ($3.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 268.35 ($3.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 409.80 ($5.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

