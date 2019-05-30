Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 940.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000.

JUST stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $42.73.

