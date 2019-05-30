Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,029 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,002,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 260,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 292,333 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,699,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after purchasing an additional 366,568 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 1,141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,487,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,698,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,022,481.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodger Derrick Trimble purchased 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $39,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,081. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,312,432 shares of company stock valued at $24,318,000.

GTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, GMP Securities lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,439. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

