Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD) Shares Sold by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 30,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 171.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 42.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,899,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after buying an additional 39,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,899,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after buying an additional 39,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 295,374 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $2,448,650.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,914.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 21,154 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $228,674.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,838.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,221,684 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,556. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $671.07 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

