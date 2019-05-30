Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $9.66 Million Stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 267.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,682,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952,310 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,205,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Office Depot by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,481,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442,475 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $9,400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Office Depot by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,121,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,389 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Office Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $9,271,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.50. Office Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Office Depot had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Office Depot Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODP. ValuEngine upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.08.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

