Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Greene County Bancorp were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GCBC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 122,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $250.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.39. Greene County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/greene-county-bancorp-gcbc-shares-sold-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.