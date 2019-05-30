Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 350,000 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. FrontFour Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SXT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE:SXT opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.07. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $78.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.03%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.56%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP Thierry Hoang sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $25,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

