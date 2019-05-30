Hartline Investment Corp Acquires New Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Atlassian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

TEAM stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,214. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,780.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 203.35 and a beta of 1.77. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $309.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 38.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

