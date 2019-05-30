Harworth Group’s (HWG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 129.50 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $416.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 137 ($1.79).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

