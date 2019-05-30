HB Fuller Co (FUL) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,541 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,903,000 after buying an additional 138,231 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 2,649,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,049,000 after buying an additional 117,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,119,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,446,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,706,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,810,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HB Fuller by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,732,000 after buying an additional 48,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HB Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.79 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

FUL opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. HB Fuller Co has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $673.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.64 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

In related news, VP Heather Campe sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $576,974.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

