HC Wainwright Analysts Give Acer Therapeutics (ACER) a $55.00 Price Target

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) has been assigned a $55.00 target price by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 202.20% from the company’s current price.

ACER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.46.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

