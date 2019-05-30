HCR Wealth Advisors Invests $294,000 in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,156,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,260,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Teck Resources by 30.4% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 46,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 54.1% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 101,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 35,702 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.78%.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. MKM Partners set a $26.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

