Head-To-Head Analysis: Cutera (CUTR) and Precision Optics (PEYE)

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Cutera shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cutera shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cutera has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cutera and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cutera -22.45% -65.62% -34.41% Precision Optics -8.31% -2.05% -1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cutera and Precision Optics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cutera 0 2 2 0 2.50 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cutera presently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 101.55%. Given Cutera’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cutera is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cutera and Precision Optics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cutera $162.72 million 1.48 -$30.77 million ($2.23) -7.71 Precision Optics $4.04 million 3.88 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Precision Optics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cutera.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Cutera on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin revitalization by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity; Juliet, a laser system for vaginal health; and Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization. In addition, the company offers GenesisPlus, CoolGlide, myQ, enlighten SR, and truSculpt iD products. Further, it provides pulsed light hand pieces for the treatment of discoloration, hair removal, and vascular treatments; Pearl and Pearl Fractional hand pieces; and post-warranty services through extended service contracts or direct billing, as well as offers Titan hand piece refills and marketing brochures through the Internet. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to plastic surgeons, dermatologists, gynecologists, family practitioners, primary care physicians, physicians performing aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices, and other qualified practitioners, as well as for physicians offering aesthetic treatments in non-medical offices. Cutera, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has collaboration with OmniVision Technologies, Inc. to develop optical solutions based on an image sensor integrated with its lenses. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

