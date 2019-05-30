Head-To-Head Review: New Jersey Mining (NJMC) versus Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. New Jersey Mining does not pay a dividend. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.3% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of New Jersey Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Mining 23.87% 9.05% 7.57% Wheaton Precious Metals 50.78% 3.86% 3.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Mining $3.63 million 4.15 $830,000.00 N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals $794.01 million 11.84 $427.11 million $0.48 44.00

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than New Jersey Mining.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for New Jersey Mining and Wheaton Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 0 5 5 0 2.50

Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 47.46%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than New Jersey Mining.

Risk & Volatility

New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats New Jersey Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana. The company also holds interest in the New Jersey Mine, which include 102 acres of private land with surface and mineral rights, 108 acres of private land with mineral rights, 40 acres of private land with surface rights, and approximately 130 acres of unpatented mining claims located in Kellogg, Idaho; Toboggan project that comprise 106 unpatented mining claims located ion Murray, Idaho; McKinley property covering an area of approximately 4,368 acres located in the Simpson Mining District, central Idaho; and Eastern Star Project, which consists of 11 patented lode mining claims located in Elk City, central Idaho. In addition, it holds interest in the Four Square Mine that comprise 334 acres of mining claims located in Murray, Idaho. New Jersey Mining Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

