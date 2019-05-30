Hecla Mining (HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.87.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hecla Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $1.10 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered Hecla Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $840,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 24,366 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 226.8% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 74,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 86.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,125,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SEI Investments Co increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 1,396.5% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 220,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 205,579 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $612.65 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.09%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

