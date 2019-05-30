Heritage Commerce (HTBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

HTBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Brean Capital downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $530.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keith Wilton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $68,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,577.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 7,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $96,438.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,687.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,091,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,720,000 after buying an additional 551,316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 40.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,137,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,758,000 after buying an additional 327,378 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 22.3% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,078,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,055,000 after buying an additional 197,037 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 134,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,833,000 after buying an additional 78,710 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

