Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Receives $39.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, Director Leonard Potter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,155,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,688,000 after purchasing an additional 715,636 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 314,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 49,976 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,671. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.66. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

