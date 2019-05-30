home24 (H24) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

home24 (ETR:H24) received a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.22% from the company’s current price.

H24 stock opened at €3.95 ($4.59) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23. home24 has a 12 month low of €3.85 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of €31.80 ($36.98).

home24 Company Profile

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

