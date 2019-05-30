Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) Shares Sold by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA reduced its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,623,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,548,000 after acquiring an additional 362,699 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,851,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,759,000 after purchasing an additional 199,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,837,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,726,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,542,000 after purchasing an additional 40,231 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 115,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHC opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 1.26. Howard Hughes Corp has a one year low of $89.51 and a one year high of $142.36.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $353.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.82 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 2.71%. Howard Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 118.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.75.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

