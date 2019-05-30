Iberiabank Corp Acquires 7,443 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 34.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,287 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $205,000. Searle & CO. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 16,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 53.6% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 475,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $38,028,000 after purchasing an additional 165,933 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,539 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $4,256,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,171,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 82,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,791,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,001,705 shares of company stock worth $76,460,183. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $80.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Iberiabank Corp Acquires 7,443 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/iberiabank-corp-acquires-7443-shares-of-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.