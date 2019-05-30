Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,406,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $297,403,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,129,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $379,220,000 after purchasing an additional 592,759 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.2% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 701,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,849,000 after purchasing an additional 263,615 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,772,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $315,538,000 after purchasing an additional 226,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $270.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.24.

NYSE NOW opened at $264.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,320.95, a P/E/G ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.45. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $147.63 and a 52-week high of $281.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $788.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.09 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.46, for a total transaction of $5,246,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 21,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $5,565,283.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,944 shares of company stock worth $30,364,169. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

