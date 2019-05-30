Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Pentair PLC (PNR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,456,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,946,000 after purchasing an additional 317,599 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 519,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after purchasing an additional 65,509 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 68,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

