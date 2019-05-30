Insider Buying: Antero Resources Corp (AR) Insider Acquires 7,200 Shares of Stock

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) insider Paul M. Rady purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul M. Rady also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Paul M. Rady purchased 7,350 shares of Antero Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $49,906.50.

On Friday, March 15th, Paul M. Rady purchased 12,200 shares of Antero Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $101,260.00.

NYSE AR opened at $6.97 on Thursday. Antero Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 110,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $4,090,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 28,587,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $268,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AR. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

