Insider Selling: Australian Ethical Investment Limited (AEF) Insider Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) insider Phillip Vernon sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.00 ($1.42), for a total transaction of A$110,000.00 ($78,014.18).

Phillip Vernon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Phillip Vernon sold 45,000 shares of Australian Ethical Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.57), for a total value of A$99,765.00 ($70,755.32).

Shares of AEF stock opened at A$2.03 ($1.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.55 million and a PE ratio of 36.91. Australian Ethical Investment Limited has a one year low of A$1.24 ($0.88) and a one year high of A$2.87 ($2.04).

About Australian Ethical Investment

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm invests in clean energy, sustainable products, medical solutions, innovative technology, responsible banking, healthcare, recycling, energy efficiency, education, and aged care.

