Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) Director Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $100,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CDAY stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion and a PE ratio of -1,000.00. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $53.71.
Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on Ceridian HCM to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ceridian HCM to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.91.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.6% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
