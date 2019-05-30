Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $45.34 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,047,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,200 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $45,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 65.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $31.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.3121 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho reissued an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $45.34 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/intact-investment-management-inc-has-45-34-million-stake-in-suncor-energy-inc-su.html.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.