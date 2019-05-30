Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 160.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 18,350 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.13 per share, with a total value of $2,259,435.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,884.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.40. The company had a trading volume of 422,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $99.99 and a 1-year high of $130.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

