International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

IGT stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,153. International Game Technology has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

