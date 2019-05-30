Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITCI. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.27. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 100,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $1,256,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,106 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,331.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 883.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

