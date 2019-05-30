Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 458.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5,529.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,086,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,194,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,364,000 after purchasing an additional 834,501 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,974,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,097,000 after purchasing an additional 162,119 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,582,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,810,000 after purchasing an additional 133,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,054,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,499,000 after purchasing an additional 422,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $52.96 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0997 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

