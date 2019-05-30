Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Linde (LIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Linde (NYSE: LIN):

5/28/2019 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $205.00 to $216.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/17/2019 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG to a “buy” rating.

5/15/2019 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

5/14/2019 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2019 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Linde was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

4/15/2019 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

4/4/2019 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/3/2019 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $188.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2019 – Linde was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

LIN stock opened at $183.01 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $3,586,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 54,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $10,144,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,727,603. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Linde by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

