Investors Purchase Large Volume of Dicks Sporting Goods Put Options (DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,573 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 720% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,290 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,150.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 57.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of DKS opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

