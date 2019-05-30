IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period.

Shares of EPP opened at $45.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

