Shares of Ishares Can Universe Bond Index Etf (TSE:XBB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.64 and last traded at C$31.62, with a volume of 17917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$31.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/ishares-can-universe-bond-index-etf-xbb-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-31-64.html.

About Ishares Can Universe Bond Index Etf (TSE:XBB)

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Can Universe Bond Index Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Can Universe Bond Index Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.