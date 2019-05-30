iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (IHF) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHF. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 10,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after buying an additional 176,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Health Care alerts:

IHF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.75. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $130.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (IHF) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/ishares-dow-jones-us-health-care-ihf-shares-bought-by-western-wealth-management-llc.html.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.