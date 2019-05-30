iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,998,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161,555 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $222,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,862. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.42 and a twelve month high of $112.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

